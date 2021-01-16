Letter to the Editor, Jan. 17, 2021: State needs to pass Clean Car Standard

State needs to pass

Clean Car Standard

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We don’t have much time to act to address climate change if we want to ward off the worst impacts on the horizon. While Virginia has taken huge leaps forward in cutting harmful pollution from power plants and securing a cleaner energy future, we have yet to work to rein in our largest source of heat-trapping carbon dioxide: the transportation sector.

Pollution from tailpipes is responsible for roughly half of Virginia’s total carbon footprint, with the lion’s share of this coming from the cars we drive every day. And even if you want to do the right thing by purchasing an electric vehicle in Virginia, they’re hard to come by. That’s because Virginia has not yet passed a Clean Car Standard, which would require that a set percentage of the vehicles up for sale on car lots across the state are electric vehicles. Without this standard in place in the commonwealth, manufacturers are sending these cars to states like Maryland that already are working to address climate change and cut vehicle pollution.