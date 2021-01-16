Letter to the Editor, Jan. 17, 2021: Two Americas exist, but not race equality

Two Americas exist,

but not race equality

What took place on Jan. 6 in no way was a protest but rather an act of domestic political terrorism in the name of white supremacy. No demonstration that has taken place in Washington, D.C., has unraveled into what transpired right before our eyes at the U.S. Capitol, and yet the response to those attempting to undermine and destroy our democracy was appallingly restrained against their violent efforts. I do not think that this was the result of law enforcement underpreparing and underestimating the insurrectionists’ capabilities, but rather a display in plain sight of what I always have sensed: There are two Americas where white people and Black people have a drastically different experience based on how they are perceived by America’s systemic white supremacy.

Insurrectionists were met with de-escalation tactics and labeled as “special people” by the U.S. president, while people protesting for Black lives through civil disobedience are met with cops in riot gear, tear gassed and shot at with rubber bullets. I’m enraged that this disparity inherently exists in our society, and that Black people do not receive the same type of restraint during basic traffic stops and encounters with law enforcement that white supremacists are met with when storming our nation’s capital. My Old Testament professor often lectured on power, saying that it always seeks to survive and stay in power. Let me be clear: This was not one day in America’s history — this is the result of centuries of white supremacist ideology ingrained in our politics, institutions and social systems. America should not be shocked by what we saw that day. There are dark days ahead if we do not actively confront those who give a platform to white supremacy and if we do not challenge systemic inequalities.