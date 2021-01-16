Letter to the Editor, Jan. 17: 'No tolerance stance' needed last summer

'No tolerance stance'

needed last summer

I listened to Gov. Ralph Northam's and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's recent news conference that clearly outlined the state's and city's "no tolerance stance" concerning any and all violence that might occur when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated this coming week. Simply put, I could not agree more with their warnings. There is no place for violent protests in our city, state or country. Still, I am left to wonder, why this message was not made known this past summer when Richmond burned out of control, our monuments and businesses destroyed, and our properties desecrated and spray-painted with profanity? I, like many citizens of the commonwealth, would have welcomed hearing a hint of something similar and seeing some semblance of leadership from either one of our senior elected officials. Yet, we heard absolutely nothing at that time and the silence was deafening.