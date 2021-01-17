Letter to the Editor, Jan. 18, 2021: Changes might help more stable democracy

Changes might help
more stable democracy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It still is very difficult to believe a mob violently broke into the U.S. Capitol building, doing major damage and leading to death of five people. If these people had reached their representatives, who knows what would have happened? Many supporters of President Donald Trump believe the election was a fraud without any supporting evidence. However, not one person complained about the results of the Republican senators and representatives who won in the same election.
When facts, reason and traditions no longer matter to many people, then our democracy is at stake.
Perhaps this attack on our democracy will bring about some changes, where science, critical thinking and using fact-checking when questioning fake news will lead to a more stable democracy.
John Becker.
Henrico.