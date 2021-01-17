Letter to the Editor, Jan. 18, 2021: Congress can 'censure' Trump before term ends

Congress can 'censure'
Trump before term ends
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Timing might not be everything but it certainly is important — especially in politics. The U.S. Congress is trying to determine how best to respond to the events of Jan. 6 when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by rioters. The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Now it’s the U.S. Senate’s turn. An impeachment trial, as envisioned under the U.S. Constitution to remove a sitting president, is not possible since the country will have a new president on Jan. 20. The only tool in the Senate’s toolbox that practically is available is to formally censure Trump’s actions of Jan. 6.
A censure is a formal public condemnation of an individual who has acted contrary to acceptable standards. The Senate previously has censured only one sitting president in the nation’s history, Andrew Jackson. In that case, Jackson’s allies had the censure expunged later in his term of office.
The timing of the recent appalling events in Washington offers the Senate an opportunity to take historic, and most likely overwhelmingly bipartisan, action of censuring Trump for his conduct on Jan. 6, while he still is in office.
Alan Pollock.