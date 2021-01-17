Letter to the Editor, Jan. 18, 2021: Faster action needed to fill Chafin's seat

Faster action needed

to fill Chafin's seat

It was wrong for Gov. Ralph Northam to leave a district in Southwest Virginia largely unrepresented in the legislature this year, after the death of Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell.

Chafin died Jan. 1, creating a vacancy, which will remain for nearly three months. A special election to replace Chafin has been set for March 23, after the end of the legislature's regular session.

The governor easily could have set the election in January, under Virginia law. In the past, other such elections have been held less than a month after seats became vacant.

For example, the government filled a Democratic seat in Prince William County less than a month after a liberal delegate resigned on Dec. 8, 2020. Her successor was elected in a special election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Northam's refusal to hold a similarly prompt election in Chafin's conservative district seems illegal and unfair.

Hans Bader.