Letter to the Editor, Jan. 18, 2021: Mortgage act can save families from suffering

Mortgage act can save

families from suffering

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Broken homes bring more and more hardships to American families. With the ongoing dysfunction in our U.S. Capitol, allow me to interject an idea that has done much good.

I am referring to one part within the first stimulus bill in 2020 that profoundly had saved so many families and did not add to the deficit.

The CARES Act Mortgage Forbearance program: This not only saved my family but so many others.

I would like to ask the incoming administration to consider the following three points:

1) Make the act a stand-alone bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that can extend up to an additional year on all federally backed mortgages if the property in question has at least 5% equity.

2) This act will not increase the deficit our nation faces because when our economy stabilizes, the American people involved survive with an intact home and family. If they decide to move, then the amount is paid.