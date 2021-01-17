 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 18, 2021: Nuclear site inspection, allow no waiting period
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We should write to President-elect Joe Biden that if he strikes a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iranian deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site, and so on.

Alex Sokolow.

Richmond.

