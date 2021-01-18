Letter to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2021: 'American Way' part of impeachment chaos?

'American Way' part

of impeachment chaos?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the second impeachment of President Donald Trump unfolds, statements that “We’re better than this” and “This is not who we are” fill the news. But how true are these arguments? The impeachment debate reflects not only bitter divisions over policies, but more importantly, the very soul of this country.

Support for a country’s leader should depend on both character and policies. Judgment is a product rather than a sum of these factors. If character is zero, there should be no support. President Dwight D. Eisenhower said that a good president has a “profundity of character.” There can be serious debate over Trump’s policies, but not his character.