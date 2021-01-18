Letter to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2021: 'American Way' part of impeachment chaos?

'American Way' part
of impeachment chaos?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the second impeachment of President Donald Trump unfolds, statements that “We’re better than this” and “This is not who we are” fill the news. But how true are these arguments? The impeachment debate reflects not only bitter divisions over policies, but more importantly, the very soul of this country.
Support for a country’s leader should depend on both character and policies. Judgment is a product rather than a sum of these factors. If character is zero, there should be no support. President Dwight D. Eisenhower said that a good president has a “profundity of character.” There can be serious debate over Trump’s policies, but not his character.
Trump could not have behaved so egregiously for so long without ardent support inside and outside of government. Trump’s enablers in the U.S. Congress are most culpable. They have remained silent, looked the other way, offered repeated excuses or even supported the president’s lies, bad behavior and conspiracy theories. Stunningly, even after a mob incited by Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, many Republican lawmakers, echoing Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, still objected to certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. These lawmakers must be held accountable. They should be pressured to resign, or at the least forbidden to vote on impeachment. The complicit should not judge the accused.
Trump’s enablers have made their Faustian bargain, trading principle and democracy for personal political power. We are at a crucial crossroads of history. The stakes of this impeachment are enormous, including the future of our democracy and the Republican Party. Will we brighten our “shining city on the hill” or fall farther into the dark political abyss of racism, white supremacy, bigotry, anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism, mob violence, lies and conspiracies? Superman fought for truth, justice and the American way. Which way will we choose to go? Impeachment will help us understand the principles for which our country truly stands.
Edward Drachman.
Glen Allen.