Letter to the Editor, Jan.19, 2021: Do 'virtual' teachers need early vaccine?

Do 'virtual' teachers

need early vaccine?

Letter, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Public School teachers have received or will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, although they will teach virtually through June. Teachers receiving the vaccine makes sense if they are teaching in-person in February. (Note: In Henrico County, Pre-K to second grades returned Jan. 11, and in Chesterfield, teachers and elementary students will return Feb.1.)

Why are Richmond city virtual teachers receiving the vaccine in advance of individuals ages 75 and older? Most elderly people have not received the vaccine yet, unless they live in a nursing or assisted living facility. Richmond schoolteachers could wait.

My 87-year-old relative with his blood disorder waits while another relative who's 70 obtained the vaccine because he is part of a facility's at-home care program.

I own a home health care agency. I registered my staff members on the Virginia Department of Health website Jan. 12. Again, we wait.

Suggestions: Local college nursing students need clinical hours. They could administer the vaccine.