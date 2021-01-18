 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2021: Everything is virtual, so why not voting?
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2021: Everything is virtual, so why not voting?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Everything is virtual,

so why not voting?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We picked up lunch at Chick-fil-A on Saturday. The line at the drive-through wrapped around the building, but we were in and out in minutes. They took and validated my credit card payment in seconds — I cannot recall a mistake on my credit card bill in more than a decade.

We pay bills electronically. We file taxes, state and federal, electronically. Our health care — paperless. It is efficient, safe, secure and virtually instantaneous.

So why can’t we vote this way?

Robert P. Louthan.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News