Letter to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2021: Everything is virtual, so why not voting?

Everything is virtual,
so why not voting?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We picked up lunch at Chick-fil-A on Saturday. The line at the drive-through wrapped around the building, but we were in and out in minutes. They took and validated my credit card payment in seconds — I cannot recall a mistake on my credit card bill in more than a decade.
We pay bills electronically. We file taxes, state and federal, electronically. Our health care — paperless. It is efficient, safe, secure and virtually instantaneous.
So why can’t we vote this way?
Robert P. Louthan.
Richmond.