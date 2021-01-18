Letter to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2021: Politicians should understand both sides

Politicians should

understand both sides

It is obvious most of our politicians have spent their lives in an ivory tower. They don’t realize there is a growing number of radicals, both on the left as demonstrated by the riots during the Black Lives Matter protests, and on the right, as demonstrated by the attack on the U.S. Capitol. These radicals are waiting for a speech, a cause or an incident to show their aggression and disdain for anyone who does not agree with their outlook. The first signal of future aggression should have been when free speech was obstructed on many college campuses.