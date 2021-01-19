Letter to the Editor, Jan. 20, 2021: Trump's achievements don't offset final actions

Trump's achievements

don't offset final actions

It is common, following a mass shooting or tragedy, to hear neighbors and acquaintances comment how “quiet” and “unassuming” the alleged perpetrator was. The implication is that somehow there must be a mistake in the perception that the perpetrator was capable of such action; and therefore he/she should be absolved of any responsibility. I was reminded of this while listening to Republican congressional members defend President Donald Trump’s words on Jan. 6, inciting his followers to march on the U.S. Capitol.This resulted in dead law enforcement officers and desecration of a building long felt to be representative of our democracy. Trump famously (infamously?) said he could “shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue” and still have the support of his followers. Republicans defending him proved that boast prophetic. How could a president who did so much for the economy, border security, Middle East relations, etc., they argued, be held accountable for his actions? F. Scott Fitzgerald made the observation, "The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.” Yes, Trump might arguably have done useful things, but that doesn’t excuse his seditious actions on Jan. 6. He should be barred from ever again holding public office.