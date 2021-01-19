Letter to the Editor, Jan. 20, 2021: Unite as Americans, seek ways to aid others

Unite as Americans,

seek ways to aid others

Dear Editor,

It appears that the hate, and possibly fear, of President Donald Trump is so great that the normal means of ending one's political career are insufficient. Drastic means are proposed — such as cutting his lines of communication, impeaching him a second time and making it impossible for him to conduct business as usual (contracts, PGA golf events, lawsuits). Those who suggest censoring him are turned away; that's not enough, we must make sure this individual cannot re-enter the political stage or any other stage. There's a problem here that goes far beyond Trump, and that's been made clear by statements to the effect that anyone who worked for, supported or voted for him should be treated to the same demise, or even reprogrammed.

If we are to move forward in any sense of unity, intense hate must be replaced by sensible discussions about policies and ideas. While we certainly will disagree often, we should listen to each other, understand the opponent's position and find common ground on which to build what's good for America. Classifying entire groups of people as this or that cult divides rather than unifies.