Letter to the Editor, Jan. 20, 2021: Vaccine: allow time for 75+ ages to get it

Vaccine: allow time

for 75+ ages to get it

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m 78 years old and live in Henrico County. I was one of the 6,000-plus people who signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine and had the appointment rescinded. From the beginning of the pandemic, we were told to “follow the science.” Let’s see how that’s working out.

Gov. Ralph Northam changed the rules to include those who are ages 65 and older, before those 75 and older have had a chance to be vaccinated. That’s not following the science, particularly when Virginia has been woefully slow in vaccinating its population. A recent count showed 295,202 doses have been used and 943,000 doses received. It just doesn’t make sense to add to the eligibility pool until you vaccinate the most vulnerable.