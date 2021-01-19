Letter to the Editor, Jan. 20, 2021: Vaccine: allow time for 75+ ages to get it

Vaccine: allow time
for 75+ ages to get it
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m 78 years old and live in Henrico County. I was one of the 6,000-plus people who signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine and had the appointment rescinded. From the beginning of the pandemic, we were told to “follow the science.” Let’s see how that’s working out.
Gov. Ralph Northam changed the rules to include those who are ages 65 and older, before those 75 and older have had a chance to be vaccinated. That’s not following the science, particularly when Virginia has been woefully slow in vaccinating its population. A recent count showed 295,202 doses have been used and 943,000 doses received. It just doesn’t make sense to add to the eligibility pool until you vaccinate the most vulnerable.
The governor also added emergency medical technicians, police, fire and teachers to the pool. I have no problem with emergency responders, but I do have a caveat with regard to teachers. The 30-plus-years-old daughter of a friend is a teacher in Richmond. She will get her vaccine this week, even though Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras stated that teachers won’t go back to the classroom until the fall. That’s seven months from now. That’s simply not following the science at all. COVID-19 exposure in private schools and day care centers has been minimal, and Kamras won’t let the teachers and students return until September?
The governor needs to insist that if school divisions don’t reopen, when a certain percentage of the teachers are vaccinated, those school systems will forfeit a corresponding percentage of their state funding. The governor also should rescind the age group eligibility of 65- to 74-year-olds until a reasonable percentage of age 75-plus adults have been vaccinated. As a doctor, he should know if you don’t have the available doses, you protect the most vulnerable first.
Brian Glass.
Glen Allen.