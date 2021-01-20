Letter to the Editor, Jan. 21, 2021: Anarchy, not patriotism: Remember Civil War?

Anarchy, not patriotism: Remember Civil War?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent and excellent Letter to the Editor, “Marine gives advice to VCDL marchers,” and an equally thought-provoking op-ed, “What would Patrick Henry say?” provided advice and information that should be considered by protesters and history that should be of great interest to the right and the left.
The letter by Wayne Antoniazzi and the column by John A. Ragosta differently approach the political divide. The former says that if marchers in support of the Virginia Citizens Defense League would tone down the gun-toting, camouflage-wearing and inflammatory flag-waving, they might get more attention and even respect from those to the left-of-center.
Ragosta clarifies what true patriot Patrick Henry meant by “liberty or death,” that the Boston Tea Party and the American Revolution were not battles against our country’s own government officials, but against action taken by the British government. He closed by saying, “Henry would be disgusted by those who claim the appellation of ‘patriot’ while seeking to undermine the result of the election.” Despite earlier misgivings, he respected the federal government.
The question is: If the forces behind the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 can read — or allow themselves to consider a thoughtful rebuttal to their views or advice as to how to better promote their ideas — will they care? Or, are they, like ex-President Donald Trump, incapable of listening, or considering whether their recent actions might possibly be sedition or treason, or do they care? Can they entertain an idea or opinion different from one they hold?