Letter to the Editor, Jan. 21, 2021: Anarchy, not patriotism: Remember Civil War?

Anarchy, not patriotism: Remember Civil War?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent and excellent Letter to the Editor, “Marine gives advice to VCDL marchers,” and an equally thought-provoking op-ed, “What would Patrick Henry say?” provided advice and information that should be considered by protesters and history that should be of great interest to the right and the left.

The letter by Wayne Antoniazzi and the column by John A. Ragosta differently approach the political divide. The former says that if marchers in support of the Virginia Citizens Defense League would tone down the gun-toting, camouflage-wearing and inflammatory flag-waving, they might get more attention and even respect from those to the left-of-center.

Ragosta clarifies what true patriot Patrick Henry meant by “liberty or death,” that the Boston Tea Party and the American Revolution were not battles against our country’s own government officials, but against action taken by the British government. He closed by saying, “Henry would be disgusted by those who claim the appellation of ‘patriot’ while seeking to undermine the result of the election.” Despite earlier misgivings, he respected the federal government.