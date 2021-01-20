Letter to the Editor, Jan. 21, 2021:Haphazard rollout of vaccine frustrating

Haphazard rollout

of vaccine frustrating

At 10pm on Jan. 14, I got a text from a friend that we “over 65s” now were classified in Phase 1b and that COVID-19 vaccine appointments were being booked. The next day I found out I was one of 6,000 who had been erroneously included. I registered for my turn with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and was prepared to wait. Four days later, that same diligent friend called me with news that vaccines were being booked by the Bon Secours Training Center. I never got a notice from VDH or Bon Secours, where I’m a patient of one of its doctors. I attribute much of this confusion to the incompetence and denial of our previous president. Even so, it’s frustrating to see the bewildering and haphazard rollout of this literally vital vaccine.