Letter to the Editor, Jan. 21, 2021: House bill would reveal drug cost increases

House bill would reveal

drug cost increases

It is no secret that drug prices are hefty in this country, but a big aspect of this problem is that drug prices are quite elusive. As a result, there is not much stopping corporations from increasing the cost of these medications often resulting in noncompliance with life-saving treatment.

A great example of this phenomenon is with insulin, an essential medicine for people with diabetes. Based on a 2018 survey by the American Diabetes Association, 25% of participants underused their insulin due to cost. Even as recently as the start of 2021, almost 600 drugs have seen price hikes with an average increase of 4.2%, according to GoodRx, a health care company that tracks prescriptions and drug costs. In the General Assembly, House Bill 876 would address this issue by requiring health carriers, pharmacy benefit managers, wholesale drug distributors and drug manufacturers to report information about prescription drug prices to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which then will be publicly available on the VDH website.