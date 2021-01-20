Letter to the Editor, Jan. 21, 2021: Vaccine priorities prove frustrating

Vaccine priorities

prove frustrating

I echo the frustration that was expressed in a recent Letter to the Editor by Miriam Tice concerning the priority of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. My wife and I are in the age 75-plus category, and we each have a chronic health condition that puts us at high risk if we become infected. We began to have great hope to break free from our quarantining when we registered online with the Chesterfield County Health Department to receive the vaccine. Our hopes now have been dashed by the priorities being given by the administrators who seemingly have placed those of us near the bottom of a much-expanded list of candidates. It appears the priorities are being made by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to give those who might contract the virus versus to those who might not survive if infected. This is not the case in other states or even in parts of our state. Also, I see that the teachers in Chesterfield now have been told their vaccines will be delayed beyond the expected dates this month. I support the Chesterfield school system in its attempt to place a priority on the county's needs, but people in my category have no voice with no advocates or any degree of authority or recognition. I am even more discouraged and dismayed now that I see the promised supply of vaccines is not going to meet the urgent demand. It also puts many local people in our category months away from any hope of receiving relief from this nightmare, along as any details of the plans for distribution.