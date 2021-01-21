Letter to the Editor, Jan. 22, 2021: Can National Guard aid in vaccinating Boomers?

Can National Guard aid

in vaccinating boomers?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I don’t know which is worse, the fact that Virginia ranks 48 out of 50 states in terms of the percentage of COVID-19 vaccinations administered, or the fact that Gov. Ralph Northam has forgotten those who most are at risk — the baby boomers.

Virginia is showing no leadership in terms of administering the vaccines that already were received. Only Georgia and Alabama rank below Virginia in terms of vaccination rollout. Yet despite the lack of a broad-based vaccination program, Northam expanded the scope of those eligible to include “essential workers” followed closely by “other essential workers.”

Nearly half of people employed in those two categories are under the age of 40. So instead of expanding the process of actually vaccinating those most at risk — those age 55-plus who from the beginning were told to self-isolate — the governor decided to create chaos by expanding the eligibility pool.

Repeated calls to local health departments, clinics, hospitals and doctors’ offices in Southwest Virginia yield the same response — no vaccines to distribute.