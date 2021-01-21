Letter to the Editor, Jan. 22, 2021: Conscientious citizens strengthen republic

Conscientious citizens

strengthen republic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several commentators remarked during the inauguration Wednesday that our democracy is "fragile," referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection. While I do not minimize the seriousness of that attempted coup by traitors in both high and low places, the fact that it failed within hours of its onset proves that our republic is a tough old bird. Yes, the bald eagle got its feathers ruffled but it's flying high today, ready to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution.

If anything, the sacking of the U.S. Capitol at the urging of some deplorable elected officials illustrates an observation of mine after years of working in and around government. Specifically, it does not matter how well a constitution, statute or regulation is drafted. Far more important, indeed essential, is that those who make, administer or judge our laws both be conscientious and of good conscience. On Jan. 6, the conscientiousness and consciences of loyal Americans defeated the traitors within the bosom of our nation.

Our republic tenaciously persists despite our problems and despite the traitors who try to exploit them. May it continue to do so.

Robert Adams.