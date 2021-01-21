Letter to the Editor, Jan. 22, 2021: Don't blame federal gov'nt for local, state problems

Don't blame federal gov't

for local, state problems

Governments have responsibilities, too. The federal government primarily is responsible for national defense, social security, Medicare, Medicaid and a vast array of regulations. State and local governments primarily are responsible for education, police, unemployment benefits, mental health services and many other areas. The fact that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations is slower than most have expected is a failure of state and local governments, not the federal government. The federal government did its job; it reviewed the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, bulk purchased the vaccines and delivered them in short order to the state governments. Virginia only has used about one-quarter of the COVID-19 vaccines delivered. Some states, such as North Dakota and West Virginia have used two-thirds or more of their allotment. When I see people blaming the federal government for this failure, it is obvious that their views are partisan, not factual. Virginia knew the vaccines were coming this fall. The fact that Virginia did not get serious about how to distribute the vaccine until January is its own failure.