Letter to the Editor: Jan. 22, 2021: GOP reconsidering convention vs. primary

GOP reconsidering

convention vs. primary

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot, the Republican Party of Virginia  State Central Committee is revisiting its decision to nominate its candidate for governor through a convention instead of a primary. Good.

The Grand Old Party's road back to statewide political viability begins with restoring its trust in the collective wisdom of all available center-right Virginians, not just the few with the money, availability and inclination to spend hours of time hanging out at a convention. I cannot for the life of me understand why the committee would seek to shut out medical personnel, police, first responders on duty, deployed soldiers and those with family obligations, from the political process.

Politics in a democracy is about addition — how many citizens can you bring over to your side? Conventions shut people out. Primaries bring people in.

James McGuire.

Midlothian.

