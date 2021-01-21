Letter to the Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Governor, VDH need to 'get the job done'

Governor, VDH need

to 'get the job done'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Do Dr. Ralph Northam, our governor, and his fellow physician colleagues in the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) not know there is a war going on? Virginia citizens are dying daily from COVID-19.

We are told to be patient — it is a difficult task; and it’s beyond the control of the state and local health departments. Concerns are raised on exhausting existing supplies of the vaccine. But Virginia ranks 49th out of 50 states in using its existing supplies. No one seems to want to explain where those vaccines are in the state. Every vaccination possibly could save a life.

If this were a shooting war, I would much prefer to be shoulder-to-shoulder with the can-do politicians of West Virginia rather than the fiddling ones here in the commonwealth.

Our governor and his administrators need to act more like physicians and get the job done. Stop the bureaucratic nice talk. Vaccinate the priority citizens and worry about supplies later.

David J. McGroarty, M.D.