Letter to the Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Reopening schools might spread virus

Reopening schools
might spread virus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch recently published a 17-paragraph editorial on reopening public schools. A key omission was the effect of school openings on the community transmission of COVID-19.
Daily news outlets keep readers updated on recent deaths from the coronavirus, which have surged in Virginia in recent months. For example, average new cases per day were 6,166 in the week that ended Jan. 18, more than an eight-fold increase from early October. Given this massive increase in cases, it would be irresponsible to take actions that would make a bad situation worse.
Yet recent experience in Europe indicates that opening schools increases community transmission of COVID-19. The logic is simple. Children from many households are brought together in overcrowded classrooms with inadequate ventilation, allowing asymptomatic carriers to infect other children, who then expose their parents and other contacts. Accordingly, school closures recently have been announced in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands. When announcing school closures, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that schools might act as vectors for transmission, causing the virus to spread between households.
Since reopening schools likely would accelerate the spread of COVID-19, I believe that the Richmond Public Schools system did the right thing by staying online for the whole school year. By the beginning of the fall semester, conditions dramatically will have improved. All adults who want to be vaccinated will be vaccinated. Clinical trials for vaccinating children will have concluded. We can hope that the vaccines will prove to be safe and effective for children, and that a large number of children will be vaccinated before in-person learning resumes. Then we will be able to celebrate the safe reopening of classrooms with a newfound appreciation for the importance of in-person instruction.
Roy H. Webb.
Richmond.