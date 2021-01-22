Letter to the Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Reopening schools might spread virus

Since reopening schools likely would accelerate the spread of COVID-19, I believe that the Richmond Public Schools system did the right thing by staying online for the whole school year. By the beginning of the fall semester, conditions dramatically will have improved. All adults who want to be vaccinated will be vaccinated. Clinical trials for vaccinating children will have concluded. We can hope that the vaccines will prove to be safe and effective for children, and that a large number of children will be vaccinated before in-person learning resumes. Then we will be able to celebrate the safe reopening of classrooms with a newfound appreciation for the importance of in-person instruction.