Letter to the Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Two bills can change health inequity in Va.

The inequity in access to breast milk demonstrates why it is essential that the state passes House Bill 367, “Donated human breast milk; payment of medical assistance,” and House Bill 442, “Health insurance; coverage for donated human breast milk.” I call on the House Labor and Commerce Committee of the Virginia General Assembly to bring these bills to vote during the 2021 session. These bills, if passed, not only would improve access to health resources in the short term, but also positively would impact the health and development of children in Virginia for months and years to come.