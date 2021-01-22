 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Virginia ranked low by economic magazine
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Virginia ranked low by economic magazine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia ranked low

by economic magazine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The December issue of "Medical Economics" has as its theme: "Best States for Physicians." Virginia is ranked 46th as best place to practice. It also ranks Virginia 50th as to tax collection per capita, meaning Virginia collects more taxes per capita than any other state. In this unbiased, nonagenda driven poll, these rankings are shameful. It reflects a failure of leadership both at the executive and legislative levels in our state. Our leaders must take action so that next year Virginia will not lead from the bottom of these rankings.

Max Maizels.

Henrico.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News