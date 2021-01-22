Letter to the Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Virginia ranked low by economic magazine

Virginia ranked low

by economic magazine

The December issue of "Medical Economics" has as its theme: "Best States for Physicians." Virginia is ranked 46th as best place to practice. It also ranks Virginia 50th as to tax collection per capita, meaning Virginia collects more taxes per capita than any other state. In this unbiased, nonagenda driven poll, these rankings are shameful. It reflects a failure of leadership both at the executive and legislative levels in our state. Our leaders must take action so that next year Virginia will not lead from the bottom of these rankings.