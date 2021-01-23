Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: Catholic school staffs overlooked for vaccine

Catholic school staffs

overlooked for vaccine

This past week, Santa Claus decided to bring a late present to all of the Richmond-area Catholic school teachers in the form of an opportunity to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination. This was just too good to be true because Santa (really the Virginia Department of Health) cruelly came back a day later to take our present away. It seems there was a mistake — apparently the invitation only was for Henrico County Public Schools teachers who have been teaching virtually all this year. Yet, the area Catholic school teachers faithfully and bravely have been teaching in person since August. Really? My goodness, what planning, if any, was happening while the many researchers and medical professionals were working 24/7 over the past year developing the vaccines? Wouldn't those folks be so disappointed not to mention my fellow Catholic school teacher colleagues? We patiently wait for Santa to come again but next time, please don't take our present back.