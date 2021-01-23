Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: Inaugural scenes recalled D.C. years

Inaugural scenes

recalled D.C. years

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Nostalgia was my most prevalent emotion on Inauguration Day. For my husband and me, the incredible television scenes of Washington, D.C., during the inauguration caused our hearts to swell, not only with patriotism, but also with fond memories of our hometown, the nation's capital.

For more than 30 years, we lived, worked, played and loved in that area. The National Mall was a place to enjoy walking with our children, all of whom were born there. We watched them ride the carousel in front of the Smithsonian Castle and climb over the dinosaur statue in front of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. We played in and watched office softball games on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial and had an early morning picnic breakfast under the blooming cherry trees.

Does anyone remember attending the free Watergate concerts held behind the Lincoln Memorial? Living in Virginia, just across the river, we could walk across either the Arlington Memorial Bridge or the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to attend.