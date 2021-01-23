Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: Inaugural scenes recalled D.C. years

Inaugural scenes
recalled D.C. years
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Nostalgia was my most prevalent emotion on Inauguration Day. For my husband and me, the incredible television scenes of Washington, D.C., during the inauguration caused our hearts to swell, not only with patriotism, but also with fond memories of our hometown, the nation's capital.
For more than 30 years, we lived, worked, played and loved in that area. The National Mall was a place to enjoy walking with our children, all of whom were born there. We watched them ride the carousel in front of the Smithsonian Castle and climb over the dinosaur statue in front of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. We played in and watched office softball games on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial and had an early morning picnic breakfast under the blooming cherry trees.
Does anyone remember attending the free Watergate concerts held behind the Lincoln Memorial? Living in Virginia, just across the river, we could walk across either the Arlington Memorial Bridge or the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to attend.
For years, we sat near the Netherlands Carillon in the park surrounding the Iwo Jima statue to watch the 4th of July fireworks on the National Mall just as we watched the finale to this past Wednesday’s Inauguration Day ceremonies. Perhaps President Joe Biden’s words to a reporter as he walked toward the White House said it best: "I feel like I am going home." I, too, feel like I’m going home. Home to normality — not to perfection, not to everyone agreeing to everything — just to the normal give and take, the teasing, the arguments, the laughter and, most importantly, to the shared sorrow and love that make us family. "Uncle Joe" has come over to our house. We might or might not agree with him, but we love having him in our home.