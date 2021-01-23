Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: Moratorium on debts eventually will be due

Moratorium on debt

eventually will be due

The moratoriums on evictions and utility payments might seem like a “godsend” to some, but in truth, they are a ticking time bomb. Those missed payments do not disappear; they merely are deferred. At some point, unless the rules somehow are changed, these back payments are supposed to get paid. Nationwide the amount of this ongoing, growing debt is staggering. And it obviously is owed by those who least will be able to pay later. If the government decides to forgive this debt, what of the landlords and utility companies? Will the government reimburse them? Right now, this pretty much is being ignored but eventually, the piper must be paid.