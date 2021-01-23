Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: Vaccination problems need new leadership

Vaccination problems

need new leadership

Editor,Times-Dispatch:

While commenting about the refusal of some Republican members of the U.S. Congress to wear masks, President Joe Biden said, "It's time to grow up." This can be applied at so many levels but I would like to focus on the vaccine response, or rather nonresponse, that Virginia is struggling with. Most of the local news of interest now centers around three things:

1) The continued domination of the commonwealth by COVID-19: Case numbers continue to climb and because of simple fatigue, everyone just seems to accept infections and deaths that would have been unthinkable even a few months ago. The vaccine is not going to change this anytime soon.

2) The lack of anything resembling a coherent and efficient plan for vaccinating people: This has spawned a "me-first" attitude with people assuming that since the distribution is so chaotic, they just should game the system and try to jump the line. There is at least one daily report of this behavior. Please people, act like grown-ups. And does anyone have any reason to assume that a second dose with their name on it will be administered in three to four weeks?