Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: Vaccination problems need new leadership

Vaccination problems
need new leadership
Editor,Times-Dispatch:
While commenting about the refusal of some Republican members of the U.S. Congress to wear masks, President Joe Biden said, "It's time to grow up." This can be applied at so many levels but I would like to focus on the vaccine response, or rather nonresponse, that Virginia is struggling with. Most of the local news of interest now centers around three things:
1) The continued domination of the commonwealth by COVID-19: Case numbers continue to climb and because of simple fatigue, everyone just seems to accept infections and deaths that would have been unthinkable even a few months ago. The vaccine is not going to change this anytime soon.
2) The lack of anything resembling a coherent and efficient plan for vaccinating people: This has spawned a "me-first" attitude with people assuming that since the distribution is so chaotic, they just should game the system and try to jump the line. There is at least one daily report of this behavior. Please people, act like grown-ups. And does anyone have any reason to assume that a second dose with their name on it will be administered in three to four weeks?
3) And finally, the lack of accountability at the state and local level: In private industry and in the governments of other countries, a failure of this magnitude would result in resignations and a reboot with new leaders. So far, in Richmond and Virginia, this has not occurred. Someone needs to step up and offer real solutions or just step aside. This should include our physician governor and our mayor as well as higher-ups in the state and local departments of health. We don't need to hear excuses about reporting systems and supply problems. We need to see a plan that we all can agree with and that will get this behind us. It's time to grow up.