Letter to the Editor, Jan. 25, 2021: Legalizing marijuana is historic opportunity

Legalizing marijuana

is historic opportunity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia trudges forward on the marijuana legalization — this is wonderful news. I hope policymakers are aware of the following:

All arrests for possession and consumption of any amount of marijuana must stop, including any related probation or parole violation; those under age 21 should be considered underage and subject to existing alcohol rules and laws; and, basically, the same rules and regulations for alcohol should apply for marijuana.

Production, growing, manufacturing, distribution, purchase and consumption should align with existing alcohol laws. This is very simple, legal and fair. For example, in Virginia, businesspeople can own and operate breweries, wineries and distilleries. There is no limit, it’s all regulated, all market-driven. Bureaucratic privilege, political privilege, white privilege? Seriously, why discriminate against how much marijuana a consumer can purchase? At this time, consumers can buy as much alcohol as they want, so why should they be limited to only an ounce or two of pot? Half the homes in Virginia have stocked liquor cabinets and wine cellars, etc.