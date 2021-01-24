Letter to the Editor, Jan. 25, 2021: Legalizing marijuana is historic opportunity

Legalizing marijuana
is historic opportunity
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia trudges forward on the marijuana legalization — this is wonderful news. I hope policymakers are aware of the following:
All arrests for possession and consumption of any amount of marijuana must stop, including any related probation or parole violation; those under age 21 should be considered underage and subject to existing alcohol rules and laws; and, basically, the same rules and regulations for alcohol should apply for marijuana.
Production, growing, manufacturing, distribution, purchase and consumption should align with existing alcohol laws. This is very simple, legal and fair. For example, in Virginia, businesspeople can own and operate breweries, wineries and distilleries. There is no limit, it’s all regulated, all market-driven. Bureaucratic privilege, political privilege, white privilege? Seriously, why discriminate against how much marijuana a consumer can purchase? At this time, consumers can buy as much alcohol as they want, so why should they be limited to only an ounce or two of pot? Half the homes in Virginia have stocked liquor cabinets and wine cellars, etc.
Moving onto the “new windfall” tax collected discussion: Do as you please with 75% — use it for enforcement of laws and public safety, education and traditional prevention, and infrastructure needs. However, 25% should be designated strictly for “advance critical” prevention, harm reduction and recovery support services — all provided by nongovernment organizations (NGO’s) — this newly emerging funding stream can solve once and for all our state “capacity issues.”
Currently (and for the last 40 years) no matter what agency gets what funding, our substance use disorder and related mental illness crises have gotten worse, including “related” veteran, foster care and homelessness complications.
Virginia has a historic opportunity — a bright star for all the nation to witness. So please get it right.
John Shinholser.
The McShin Foundation.
Richmond.