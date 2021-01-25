Letter to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2021: Biden should pardon Trump to heal divide

Biden should pardon
Trump to heal divide
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If President Joe Biden is truly interested in healing the division in our country, he should take a page from history from former President Gerald Ford and offer a full and unconditional pardon for crimes committed or perceived against former President Donald Trump. This would allow the country to move on as well as not to waste time and taxpayers dollars to impeach a president who is no longer in office.
Jeff Moosman.
Colonial Heights.