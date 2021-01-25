Letter to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2021: Raises needed for those on SS, less paid

 Skip to main content
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I find it very interesting that Gov. Ralph Northam is having problems finding money for raises instead of one-time bonuses for state workers but he wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. How does he expect business owners to find money in their budgets for the increase? And for those currently making $15 per hour and those on Social Security, what about us?

Dan Kelliher.

Richmond.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

