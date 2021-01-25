Letter to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2021: Too much mail arrives late, causing problems

Too much mail arrives
late, causing problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What is going on with the U.S. Postal Service?
On Jan. 22, I received my bank statement for November.
Christmas mail, postmarked in early December, still is arriving.
Earlier this month, I was forced to send three payments for bills due by priority mail because the statements arrived 10 to 14 days later than normal.
Interestingly, credit card companies really do not care when their statements reach me, as long as they receive my payments by their due date. If not, they have no hesitation in charging me exorbitant late fees plus interest.
I’m considering passing all of these charges on to the Postal Service since it directly is responsible for the late delivery of my first-class mail.
Why is it so difficult for the Postal Service to simply do its job?
Liess van der Linden-Brusse.
Chesterfield.