 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2021: Too much mail arrives late, causing problems
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2021: Too much mail arrives late, causing problems

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Too much mail arrives

late, causing problems

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What is going on with the U.S. Postal Service?

On Jan. 22, I received my bank statement for November.

Christmas mail, postmarked in early December, still is arriving.

Earlier this month, I was forced to send three payments for bills due by priority mail because the statements arrived 10 to 14 days later than normal.

Interestingly, credit card companies really do not care when their statements reach me, as long as they receive my payments by their due date. If not, they have no hesitation in charging me exorbitant late fees plus interest.

I’m considering passing all of these charges on to the Postal Service since it  directly is responsible for the late delivery of my first-class mail.

Why is it so difficult for the Postal Service to simply do its job?

Liess van der Linden-Brusse.

Chesterfield.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

'Carpet' references

illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News