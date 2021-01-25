 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 26, 2021: Vaccine: Use existing resources to reach all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a 78-year-old with multiple medical issues that increase my risk factors relating to COVID-19. Recently, while visiting my doctor on a different issue, I mentioned my frustration at being unable to schedule a vaccination or to find out when I might be able to do so.

He indicated that he already had talked to five patients that morning who were in the same age/risk category as I. All had the same complaint.

As we discussed the difficulties involved, he pointed out that Virginia was not utilizing existing resources. He said he could, in an hour, identify which of his patients should be receiving the vaccine, contact and schedule them for appointments and provide the space — if he were asked or allowed to do that.

I read that our neighboring state, West Virginia, is among the best in getting residents vaccinated — and that it used existing contacts with doctors and pharmacies. Perhaps, rather than trying to schedule massive events, our state should work with the adequate resources we already have.

Crist Berry.

Richmond.

