Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: And so it begins: Biden starts changes
And so it begins:

Biden starts changes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It took President Joe Biden only three days to declare a $3 billion gift to the unscrupulous leaders of Central American countries whose residents again will be flooding our southern border as illegal immigrants. The recent progress made in controlling the border will be reversed. He proffers this will curtail if not eliminate these people traipsing across Mexico to get to the U.S. Oh, and he announced illegal entrants would not be deported once they get here. We should not at all be surprised that this Democratic administration mirrors its predecessors in throwing our money at a problem.

He apparently couldn’t wait to get his hands in the till. First, the gift is announced and then accomplices figure out how to explain how it will be effective? Shouldn’t a detailed plan be provided for approval by those of us who are funding the largess before giving away the money? We know from experience that this money from taxpayers will find its way to the pockets of the aforementioned despots and will not accomplish anything other than good press for uninformed voters.

Congratulations, President Biden, your tax-and-spend predecessors will be proud. By the way, less than half this amount, I believe, would complete the border wall project and prove to be an effective barrier to illegal entry. Just ask our front-line U.C. Border Patrol what they would prefer. A country without borders is not a country. Legal immigrants are encouraged and supported as they always have been. That’s what built this great country. Encouraging lawbreakers makes no sense to this taxpayer except the obvious objective of creating a Democratic voting bloc.

John Shelhorse.

Manakin-Sabot.

