Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Editorial compelling, use local providers

Editorial compelling;
use local providers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congratulations to Chris Gentilviso for a clear and compelling editorial in Tuesday's newspaper describing the logistical failure of the current vaccination efforts. The effort might be much better implemented by someone with logistics management experience, and distributed through familiar providers such as doctors, pharmacies and grocery stores. Retired military with logistics expertise could run this much more effectively. Let’s do that instead of the “interest forms,” which for this senior only has led to canceled appointments.
Gerald McCarthy.
Richmond.