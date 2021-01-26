 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Editorial compelling, use local providers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Congratulations to Chris Gentilviso for a clear and compelling editorial in Tuesday's newspaper describing the logistical failure of the current vaccination efforts. The effort might be much better implemented by someone with logistics management experience, and distributed through familiar providers such as doctors, pharmacies and grocery stores. Retired military with logistics expertise could run this much more effectively. Let’s do that instead of the “interest forms,” which for this senior only has led to canceled appointments.

Gerald McCarthy.

Richmond.

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

