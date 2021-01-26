Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Song reflects Va.’s status on vaccinations

Song reflects Va.’s
status on vaccinations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let me reflect on Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent upbeat press conference, broadcast from Richmond Raceway, regarding Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine availability:
Following an article this past week in The Times-Dispatch about how we likely would experience more continued delays in finally getting inoculated, I think American singer-song writer Toby Keith’s country western hit says it all: “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action.”
Jim Elliott.
Richmond.