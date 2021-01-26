 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Song reflects Va.’s status on vaccinations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let me reflect on Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent upbeat press conference, broadcast from Richmond Raceway, regarding Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine availability:

Following an article this past week in The Times-Dispatch about how we likely would experience more continued delays in finally getting inoculated, I think American singer-song writer Toby Keith’s country western hit says it all: “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action.”

Jim Elliott.

Richmond.

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

'Carpet' references

illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

