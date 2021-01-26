Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Virginia now last place in giving vaccines

Virginia now last place
in giving vaccines
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As of this past Monday, Virginia now ranks dead-last in the United States in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Becker's Hospital Review and USA Today. Virginia has been given a total of 1,070,000 doses of the vaccine since mid-December, but has thus far only has managed to administer a little more than 451,000 shots, which is just 42% and is inexcusable. This issue needs to be corrected immediately, and given top priority by our state government.
Steve Marks.
Richmond.