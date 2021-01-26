 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Virginia now last place in giving vaccines
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Virginia now last place in giving vaccines

Virginia now last place

in giving vaccines

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As of this past Monday, Virginia now ranks dead-last in the United States in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Becker's Hospital Review and USA Today. Virginia has been given a total of 1,070,000 doses of the vaccine since mid-December, but has thus far only has managed to  administer a little more than 451,000 shots, which is just 42% and is inexcusable. This issue needs to be corrected immediately, and given top priority by our state government.

Steve Marks.

Richmond.

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

'Carpet' references

illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

