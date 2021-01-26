 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Why political views? People born that way
1 comment

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Why political views? People born that way

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Why political views?

People born that way

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Politics are simple. Vote for the best person. I couldn't vote for Adolf Hitler regardless of whether he was a Republican or Democrat. So why does one side try to defend its position and not debate the issues? Both sides are guilty. Politically, I am moderate. So why can't I talk to an old friend about the candidates? I quickly stopped doing so to save a very good friendship. The interesting point is, for 55 years, I never saw this side of his personality.

I have a theory that explains it to me. When we are born it's like we are sprinkled over a football field, with one goal line where the extreme right lands and takes root, and the other goal line where the extreme left lands and roots. I landed on the 45 yard-line. When professionals say your environment determines your views, I disagree. They point to rural areas where the majority are conservative, saying it is due to their upbringing and social environment. I say the more liberal residents are not comfortable in this environment and move out, generally to cities, leaving a residue of conservatism. Conservatism and liberalism are part of our makeup from birth,  just like some people are born to be artists or musicians, and serious or jovial.  My friend still is my good friend, we just don't talk politics. So why are the people out on the wings of the political playing field so stubborn in their views? It's simple: They were born that way. For a good life, accept it and get on with it.

Bob Lane.

Henrico.

1 comment

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

'Carpet' references

illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News