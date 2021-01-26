Letter to the Editor, Jan. 27, 2021: Why political views? People born that way

Why political views?
People born that way
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Politics are simple. Vote for the best person. I couldn't vote for Adolf Hitler regardless of whether he was a Republican or Democrat. So why does one side try to defend its position and not debate the issues? Both sides are guilty. Politically, I am moderate. So why can't I talk to an old friend about the candidates? I quickly stopped doing so to save a very good friendship. The interesting point is, for 55 years, I never saw this side of his personality.
I have a theory that explains it to me. When we are born it's like we are sprinkled over a football field, with one goal line where the extreme right lands and takes root, and the other goal line where the extreme left lands and roots. I landed on the 45 yard-line. When professionals say your environment determines your views, I disagree. They point to rural areas where the majority are conservative, saying it is due to their upbringing and social environment. I say the more liberal residents are not comfortable in this environment and move out, generally to cities, leaving a residue of conservatism. Conservatism and liberalism are part of our makeup from birth, just like some people are born to be artists or musicians, and serious or jovial. My friend still is my good friend, we just don't talk politics. So why are the people out on the wings of the political playing field so stubborn in their views? It's simple: They were born that way. For a good life, accept it and get on with it.