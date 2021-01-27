 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Jan. 28, 2021: Armed protesters? Is America civilized?
Armed protesters?

Is America civilized?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a newcomer to the state, I can’t resist firing a couple rhetorical shots at those who fetishize guns. I’m not anti-gun. Guns have legitimate uses — for hunting, for protection, for law enforcement, for national defense — but trying to intimidate politicians is not one of them. The First Amendment guarantees the right of people “peaceably to assemble.” In my mind at least, an armed protest is a show of force and not a peaceable assembly.

Guns represent a disturbing aspect of American exceptionalism. Other civilized countries place sensible restrictions on firearms and don’t allow citizens to parade around carrying them. Leave it to the National Rifle Association and self-styled American patriots to cast doubt on whether America truly is a  civilized country.

Edward Palm.

Forest.

