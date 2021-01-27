 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2021: 'Better' section lauded, more recipes preferred
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2021: 'Better' section lauded, more recipes preferred

 'Better' section lauded,

more recipes preferred

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just wanted to tell you how much I enjoy the "better" section of the newspaper with all the recipes and decorating tips. Keep it up. More recipes please that perhaps use old-fashioned, plainer ingredients we already have on hand.

Ginger Llewellyn.

Amelia.

