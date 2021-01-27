Letter to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2021: Don't impeach: try Trump in court of law

Don't impeach: Try
Trump in court of law
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It now seems clear that former President Donald Trump will escape punishment by not being convicted by the U.S. Senate for inciting the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. It has been debatable whether impeachment was the best way to hold Trump accountable. Although there are legal arguments on both sides, the plain meaning of the language in Article 1, the impeachment clause of the U.S. Constitution suggests it is not. That clause mentions removing the president, not a president, in a trial presided over by the chief justice. Those two conditions are not being met in the Trump impeachment. That does not mean not holding Trump accountable. By inciting insurrection and sedition, he violated more than one federal law. Hence, he can be indicted and tried in a court of law. For legal and political reasons, that is a better way to go.
Bill O’Keefe.
Midlothian.