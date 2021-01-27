Letter to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2021: Serious mistake for Biden to pardon Trump

Serious mistake for
Biden to pardon Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Basing its decision more on politics than on proper jurisprudence, the U.S. Supreme Court has given former President Donald Trump a walk on his violation of the law that forbids a sitting president of the U.S. to financially benefit from holding that office. That means that any president can ignore the law if he/she just can hold on until the end of his/her term. Trump is hoping that a similar misinterpretation of law will give him a pass on urging his followers to insurrection.
This is an egregious example of the courts giving preference to people with money or other forms of power while those who are less well-favored pay the full price for crimes that often are far less significant. In the first place, a president, who takes an oath to uphold the law of the land, should be held to the highest standard, not a reduced one. Former President Bill Clinton, who lied under oath, should have been convicted and sentenced rather than being acquitted.
A recent letter to the editor suggests that President Joe Biden should follow the lead of former President Gerald Ford, who exonerated former President Richard Nixon for his violations of law. Ford basically was a very good man, but he made a serious mistake in pardoning Nixon. Likewise, Biden would be making a serious mistake if he were to give Trump a pass.