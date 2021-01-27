Letter to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2021: Va. failing miserably, behind entire country

Va. failing miserably,
behind entire country
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Out of all 50 states in the COVID-19 vaccine administration, Virginia is at 50, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. This information is based on data from the Center for Disease Control. About one week ago, out state ranked 46th.
As a physician, I am appalled and embarrassed by this data. Our state, led by a physician governor, has received federal funding to help battle the coronavirus. Almost one year later, when searching for COVID-19 test centers, the Virginia Department of Health website directs us to retail locations like Patient First and CVS pharmacies.
Are we waiting for pharmacies and urgent care centers to develop an infrastructure to vaccinate our population? The governor’s efforts to “flatten the curve” last spring gave us time to prepare for this very moment, to save more Virginians now that we have a vaccine. We are failing miserably, behind the entire country.
Anne O. Wilhite, M.D.
Midlothian.