 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2021: Va. failing miserably, behind entire country
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2021: Va. failing miserably, behind entire country

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Va. failing miserably,

behind entire country

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Out of all 50 states in the COVID-19 vaccine administration, Virginia is at 50, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. This information is based on data from the Center for Disease Control. About one week ago, out state ranked 46th.

As a physician, I am appalled and embarrassed by this data. Our state, led by a physician governor, has received federal funding to help battle the coronavirus. Almost one year later, when searching for COVID-19 test centers, the Virginia Department of Health website directs us to retail locations like Patient First and CVS pharmacies.

Are we waiting for pharmacies and urgent care centers to develop an infrastructure to vaccinate our population? The governor’s efforts to “flatten the curve” last spring gave us time to prepare for this very moment, to save more Virginians now that we have a vaccine. We are failing miserably, behind the entire country.

Anne O. Wilhite, M.D.

Midlothian.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

'Carpet' references

illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News