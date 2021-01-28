Letter to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2021: Amnesty for immigrants would burden country

Amnesty for immigrants
would burden country
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The general assumption is that there are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States. According to a 2018 study by Yale University, the actual number might be more than 22 million. If President Joe Biden's administration succeeds in legalizing immigrants currently in the country and even those who are on their way here, then those immigrants would have the right to have spouses and minor children and would lawfully and permanently be admitted to the U.S.
If for example, each immigrant has on four minor children on average and if 25 million apply for lawful status, more than 100 million immigrants would be permitted to enter. Imagine the impact and consequences that this massive influx of people would have on our economy and our infrastructure. Inflation as these immigrants need food, clothing, housing, schools and language instruction increases costs. Add this to the fact that almost all might be low-skilled or nonskilled workers. In addition, not everyone is from Central America. Many now are using the southern border as an entry point from the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services can not properly check these people for criminal records, diseases or even test them for COVID-19.
A wall or barrier is necessary, not to stop people from coming, but to funnel migrants to legal points of entry so they can be properly vetted, much like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does at the airport. Would you board a plane if your saw several people bypass TSA screening and board your plane?
The U.S. allows 1 million people to legally enter the country each year. Allowing 100 million to enter in a few years would increase the population by about 30% and destroy the economy.
Steve Menninger.
Midlothian.