Letter to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2021: Amnesty for immigrants would burden country
Letter to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2021: Amnesty for immigrants would burden country

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The general assumption is that there are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States. According to a 2018 study by Yale University, the actual number might be more than 22 million. If President Joe Biden's  administration succeeds in legalizing immigrants currently in the country and even those who are on their way here, then those immigrants would have the right to have spouses and minor children and would lawfully and permanently be admitted to the U.S.

If for example, each immigrant has on four minor children on average and if 25 million apply for lawful status, more than 100 million immigrants would be permitted to enter. Imagine the impact and consequences that this massive influx of people would have on our economy and our infrastructure. Inflation as these immigrants need food, clothing, housing, schools and language instruction increases costs.  Add this to the fact that almost all might be low-skilled or nonskilled workers. In addition, not everyone is from Central America. Many now are using the southern border as an entry point from the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services can not properly check these people for criminal records, diseases or even test them for COVID-19.

A wall or barrier is necessary, not to stop people from coming, but to  funnel migrants to legal points of entry so they can be properly vetted, much like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does at the airport. Would you board a plane if your saw several people bypass TSA screening and board your plane?

The U.S. allows 1 million people to legally enter the country each year. Allowing 100 million to enter in a few years would increase the population by about 30% and destroy the economy.

Steve Menninger.

Midlothian.

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

