Letter to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2021: How important are calls if customer holds for...

How important are calls
if customer holds for...
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Wouldn't it be wonderful to not hear the following when calling a customer service line:
"We currently are experiencing an unusually high call volume. All representatives currently are busy assisting other customers. Your call is very important to us. Please stay on the line. Your call will be answered in the order it was received."
If our calls really were important, these businesses would hire enough people to handle the calls without making us wait 20 or 30 minutes to speak to a human.
James R. Scavone.
Moseley.