Letter to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2021: McGuire VA excells at vaccination process

McGuire VA excels
at vaccination process
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a 90-year-old male who is a 10-year military veteran and spent 34 years in law enforcement (14 years as a chief of police). Also, I have served in a volunteer rescue squad and fire department, thus I have experience in organizing operations, supply and assignments.
On Jan. 11, I had an appointment at the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center for my first COVID-19 vaccine. I had not expected to get this appointment until March or April. My daughter took me there and we were expecting a very long wait.
The directions from the front entrance to the area where the program was set up and the stations we were referred to were well-marked. The people were polite, cooperative and knowledgeable in their responsibilities. You were given clear instructions and informed about every step of the process.
The person who took your personal information and the nurse who gave you the shot were both very polite and efficient. The experience was very pleasant and took about 45 minutes, including a mandatory 15-minute observation time after the shot.
All the medical centers, state and local health departments, and doctors' offices that are experiencing failures should contact the McGuire VA and obtain guidance and ideas on how to efficiently set up their operations. The nurse told me they expected to vaccinate 800 veterans and employees on that day.