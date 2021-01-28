Letter to the Editor, Jan. 29, 2021: Where's action promised by outraged officials?

Where's action promised

by outraged officials?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Jan. 6, the assault on members of the U.S. Congress and employees of the building took place. We saw pictures and heard reports of how scared people were during the rioting. Where are these people today? In the time since then, the U.S. Justice Department has arrested more than 300 of these people and plans to fully prosecute them. Where are those angry U.S. senators today?

Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the party.

As for the impeachment of past President Donald Trump for the crime of insurrection, where are the good men who lived through the storming, remembering when they were held captive for their own protection? Trump has lowered their cultural values and mores to the point they can no longer see the difference between right and wrong. They are following the “false god.”